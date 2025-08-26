Small plane crashes near Thun Field in Pierce County, WA

Two people were hospitalized following a small plane crash in Pierce County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Pierce County Airport - Thun Field when the plane lost power midair. The pilot was taking the fixed-wing single-engine aircraft out for a test run with a second occupant at the time. Both were transported with minor injuries to a nearby hospital.

Thun Field area small plane crash Pierce County Fire and Rescue Aug. 25, 2025

Dig deeper:

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue reported that the airplane had just received maintenance and was undergoing the test flight following those tweaks.

The pilots were attempting to land back at the runway but did not have time to make a safe landing. First responders say they arrived to find the plane crashed into a brush area just outside Thun Field.

Thun Field area small plane crash Pierce County Fire and Rescue Aug. 25, 2025

The Source: Information in this story came from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Hundreds rally for disabled veteran outside Tacoma ICE Detention Center

6 King County beaches close due to high bacteria levels

Heat wave worsens Bear Gulch Fire still burning in Mason County

Marysville police urge back-to-school safety after 1K violations last year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.