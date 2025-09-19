Seattle police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in Beacon Hill

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department announced the crash on social media at 10:13 a.m. A public information officer is on the way to the scene to provide more details.



Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Seattle Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media at 10:13 a.m.

According to the SPD, officers are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Portland Street and Beacon Avenue South in the South Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Further information is limited at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

