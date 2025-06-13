Seattle police searching for suspect after shooting on Aurora Ave.
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning on Aurora Avenue North. One man was taken with a gunshot wound to Harborview Medical Center.
A man was shot along Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle on June 13, 2025. (FOX 13 Seattle)
What we know:
Police confirmed the shooting took place around 11:31 a.m. on Aurora Ave. N. near N 100th St. The victim, identified by the Seattle Fire Department as a 26-year-old man, was in stable condition when medics transported him to the hospital.
Police said officers contained the area and are conducting a search for the suspect.
The Seattle Police Department advised the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The identities of the suspect and victim are not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source:
