Seattle police searching for suspect after shooting on Aurora Ave.

The Brief A shooting happened Friday morning Aurora Avenue North near N. 100th St. An approximately 26-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. Seattle police have contained the area and are searching for a suspect.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning on Aurora Avenue North. One man was taken with a gunshot wound to Harborview Medical Center.

A man was shot along Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle on June 13, 2025. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Police confirmed the shooting took place around 11:31 a.m. on Aurora Ave. N. near N 100th St. The victim, identified by the Seattle Fire Department as a 26-year-old man, was in stable condition when medics transported him to the hospital.

Police said officers contained the area and are conducting a search for the suspect.

The Seattle Police Department advised the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The identities of the suspect and victim are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

