Human remains that washed ashore on Washington state's Olympic Peninsula in 2008 have officially been identified as belonging to a 17-year-old who went missing from British Columbia.

The backstory:

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office says the remains were of Jeffery Surtel, who was reported missing from his family home in April 2007.

The breakthrough didn't come until 2025, as efforts to identify the remains through DNA analysis and U.S. database searches did not provide any matches.

The sheriff's office raised enough through crowdfunding efforts to send the DNA to a private laboratory in Texas, which found a link to a member of Jeffrey's extended family through forensic genealogy.

Jeffrey Surtel was 17 years old when he disappeared in British Columbia. He was believed to have left home on his bike, and left most of his belongings behind.

An investigation was launched into Jeffrey's disappearance, but after multiple thorough searches and tips about possible sightings, he ultimately was not found.

Jeffrey Surtel (2007)

His remains washed up on the Olympic Peninsula in August 2008. Through additional follow-up with Mission Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the B.C. Coroner's Office, the remains were confirmed to be Jeffrey's.

"Our hearts go out to Jeffrey's family and friends, as they learn of this news," said Inspector Ted Lewko, Officer in Charge of the Mission RCMP detachment. "We hope that his update helps to bring them some closure to what has surely been an unimaginable eighteen years of wondering what happened. Our sincere thanks to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office for their perseverance in finding answers, and to the lab that was able to help link the DNA to Jeffrey's family. Your efforts have made a real difference to those who knew and loved Jeffrey."

Jeffrey's family also thanked those who helped in the search for him.

"We would like to thank all the people who supported us over the years and were involved in the search for Jeff. Special mention to Jeff's classmates and teachers at Hatzic Secondary School that searched the Fraser River Heritage Park. Also, our thanks to the dozens of people that showed up for the grid search of the Mission area."

Investigators say there appears to be no signs of criminality, though the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey's death remain unknown.

The Source: Information in this story is from a joint press release from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office and Mission RCMP.

