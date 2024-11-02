Rockslide shuts down State Route 11 north of Oyster Creek, WA

State Route 11 is shut down Saturday morning due to a rockslide in an area south of Bellingham.

Traffic authorities say large boulders, some the size of cars, are blocking all lanes just north of Oyster Creek in northwestern Washington in the area of Chuckanut Drive near Fairhaven Park.

SR-11 rockslide north of Oyster Creek, WA (Mike Linebrink)

State Patrol law enforcement are on the scene assessing damage and aiding traffic efforts in the area.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening. Drivers should make alternate routes if traveling through the area.

