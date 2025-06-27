Same-sex rights threatened during Pride month

The Brief This week marked the 10-year anniversary of the US legalizing same-sex marriage. Saturday marks 56 years since the Stonewall riots. Earlier in June, Southern Baptist officials called for banning same-sex marriage.



The U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal nationwide on June 26, 2015 — but some groups are still fighting against it.

In early June, thousands of representatives of the Southern Baptist church voted to reverse the Supreme Court's ruling.

"I know that there is anxiety in the country at large about the state of the movement. I feel a lot less anxiety here because, in 2012, our voters approved marriage equality, and that's a very affirming feeling, as well, to know that your friends and neighbors, the vast majority who are not same-sex couples, looked at this question and concluded the right thing to do was protect the families of their neighbors who are same-sex couples," said Washington State Senator Jamie Pedersen.

Members of the LGBTQ community tell FOX 13 Seattle that, even with laws in place in Washington, concern still exists.

"Even when same-sex marriage was passed ten years ago, the battle was far from over then, and so many people were still working so hard to further our rights," said Nakita Venus executive director of Seattle's LGBTQ+ Center. "I think what we are seeing right now is not of a surprise. So many people were actually very much concerned and preparing for these targeting attacks and attempts on repealing same-sex marriage."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

