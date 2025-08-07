The Brief Snohomish County is facing a surge in scams, with fraudsters sending fake court documents to victims' phones. Scammers are impersonating officials and demanding payments via Bitcoin or mobile apps, targeting mostly elderly residents. Authorities warn that law enforcement never requests money digitally and urge citizens to report suspicious contacts.



A new wave of scams is sweeping through Snohomish County, and officials say the fraudsters behind them are getting more aggressive and more sophisticated.

What To Know:

Instead of just phone calls, scammers are now sending what appear to be official court documents directly to victims’ phones — forged letters that impersonate federal judges, FBI agents, and even ranking members of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The documents include legal jargon, fake case numbers, and what looks like a federal court seal. Some even claim the recipient has an outstanding arrest warrant for missing jury duty — and demand thousands of dollars in bond, payable via Bitcoin or mobile apps, before going to the sheriff’s office.

via Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

But authorities say it’s all a scam.

Dig deeper:

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 they're seeing at least 100 reports per month from people who’ve either lost money or were contacted by scammers through text, phone, or email. They’re impersonating real officers, and using real names.

In some cases, victims are provided a phone number that — when called — plays an automated message claiming to be a legitimate law enforcement agency. The message then connects the caller to another scammer posing as a county employee.

Officials say the scams often target elderly residents or those who may not be familiar with law enforcement processes. Many victims have lost thousands of dollars before realizing it was a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office is now urging the public to be alert and remember these three critical red flags:

How to Spot a Scam:

Law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone, email, or text.

Warrants are only served in person — never digitally.

Payment will never be accepted in Bitcoin, gift cards, or via mobile apps.

If you receive a call or text demanding money under threat of arrest, hang up immediately and report it to your local law enforcement agency.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

