VIDEO: Suspect in Seattle-area DUI police pursuit pleads not guilty

The Brief Michael Allen Marks pleaded not guilty to charges after allegedly crashing a stolen minivan during a police pursuit in SeaTac on Nov. 2 and attempting to flee on foot. Dashcam video shows Marks driving the minivan without a license plate, leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing; he was arrested after a brief foot chase. Marks faces charges of driving under the influence, attempting to elude police, and violating an ignition interlock, with a history of 45 previous bench warrants; he is held on $75,000 bail.



A man accused of crashing a stolen minivan during a police pursuit and then trying to run from officers has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Michael Allen Marks is the man police believe sped away from officers while intoxicated during a high-speed pursuit in SeaTac on Nov. 2. Dashcam video obtained by FOX 13 Seattle shows a minivan with no license plate driving from police, before eventually crashing.

A man is seen getting out of the crashed car and running.

Police eventually chased the man down and arrested him.

Prosecutors charged Marks with driving under the influence, attempting to elude police and violated an ignition interlock. They note Marks is a convicted felon with 45 previous bench warrants.

Marks pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held on $75,000 bail.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

When do election results get updated in WA?

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.