Seattle business out $10K after burglary, owner blames SPD alarm policy

The Brief A Ballard gym owner lost $10,000 in a 90-minute burglary after her malfunctioning cameras failed to trigger a police response under current city policy. Seattle Police only dispatch to alarms supported by video or eyewitnesses, a rule the owner is now calling on the city to change. The city's Office of Economic Development pointed to a Storefront Repair Fund that offers up to $3,000 for damages, but the owner warns she cannot sustain another hit.



A Ballard business owner is out thousands of dollars after someone forced their way inside.

The owner said she feels little support from the city or police.

FOX 13 Seattle talked with her about the issues she said allowed a burglar to spend more than an hour taking whatever they wanted.

In Ballard, business owners said they are getting hit hard and it is leaving a lasting pain.

Stacy Vinge owns The Cycle Sanctuary and said she is paying for repairs right out of her personal savings.

"I don't know that I could sustain another burglary like this," Vinge said.

Vinge spends every day training clients to be faster and stronger.

She said her business in Ballard was targeted overnight on March 12 by someone who found a weakness in a nearby vacant retail space in her building and broke in through the back.

"We do have cameras that should've been triggered and there was a malfunction," she said.

Vinge said that means SPD didn't show up.

FOX 13 Seattle covered the department's change in response policy in 2024. Officers are only dispatched to alarm company calls with supporting evidence such as video or an eyewitness account.

The other side:

Vinge wants that policy changed.

"Because the police did not respond, he was in here for about an hour and a half, going through all our things," she said.

Now, she's out an estimated $10,000 in stolen technology and repairs.

She's filed a police report and said the thief was caught on camera.

"I have not seen the footage. I've only heard about that. The management company here has not been willing to share that with me," she said.

What they're saying:

We contacted the Seattle Office of Economic Development about Vinge's situation.

A spokesperson shared the following statement:

"The business owner can apply for qualified reimbursements at any time for repairs needed due to crime or vandalism. This would be done through the Back to Business Program’s Storefront Repair Fund. Business owners are eligible to apply for this reimbursement for up to $3,000 per incident, for up to three separate incidents. Once the CPTED assessment is complete, the business owner can apply for a one-time reimbursement for up to $6,000 for preventative measures through the Back to Business Program’s Storefront Security Fund."

They also referred business owners in Ballard to the Ballard Alliance.

Still, Vinge said every small business needs more from the city and police.

"If this is what takes us down after, you know, all the hard work and effort and time that we've put into the business and the community and our members, I think it would be heartbreaking for all of us," she said.

She said there is hope that more attention, a greater police presence, and a change in city policy could make a difference moving forward. She just hopes she doesn't get hit again.

What's next:

FOX 13 Seattle contacted SPD and we are told officials are looking into our request.

Vinge said after we contacted the Office of Economic Development on her behalf, she received a call on Friday from officials who helped explain what she can do immediately to improve security and get reimbursed.

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