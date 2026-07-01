Seattle, King County to ‘restructure’ KCRHA after disastrous audit

The Brief Seattle and King County are restructuring the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) after an independent forensic evaluation revealed the agency could not account for $13 million in public funds. An unnamed financial monitoring firm will be embedded within KCRHA through the end of the year to oversee spending, bills, and service providers starting in July. Officials plan to "right-size" the agency by narrowing its focus to core services, including managing its database, coordinating federal funding, and conducting the Point in Time Count.



Seattle and King County will be "restructuring" the long-troubled King County Regional Homelessness Authority, after an investigation found the agency was unable to account for $13 million in public funds.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced a three-step plan to "stabilize" and "reset" KCRHA.

The move comes after an independent forensic evaluation in April that uncovered serious problems regarding how the agency manages its finances, its internal controls, and its governance structure.

"We're taking decisive action to address KCRHA's challenges while maintaining the continuity of the critical services they administer," said Wilson. "The steps we're taking today will let the agency focus on rebuilding public trust, making a strong application for federal funding, and helping our city and region deliver better outcomes for people experiencing homelessness."

Restructuring KCRHA after disastrous audit

According to officials, the agency already submitted a corrective action plan on May 22 to address all the findings of the audit.

The city and county will embed a financial watchdog firm in the agency through the end of the year to keep an eye on bills, spending and service providers.

Local leaders also aim to "right size" KCRHA. The agency manages some $200 million in local, state and federal funds — the city and county want to narrow the scope of KCRHA's core services so that those funds are used appropriately. This includes coordinating the "Continuum of Care" for federal funds, managing referrals, managing the agency's database of service providers and at-risk people, and conducting the federally mandated Point In Time Count.

What we don't know:

While the city and county have confirmed that an independent financial monitoring firm will take over internal oversight at the agency starting in July, officials have not released the name of the specific firm selected for the role.

What they're saying:

Local officials and community leaders expressed a mix of urgency and support for the restructuring.

"KCRHA was created because homelessness is a regional challenge, and I continue to believe a regional response is the right approach," said Zahilay. "But believing in a regional response also means making sure it works. After years of leadership turnover, multiple audits, and an independent forensic evaluation, it became clear that changes were needed. Today's actions are about stabilizing KCRHA, right sizing its focus on the work it is best positioned to lead, and resetting the future vision of our system. This is what better government looks like: acting on what we've learned, making difficult decisions, strengthening accountability, and making sure public resources deliver the greatest possible impact. This transition will take time, and we'll work closely with service providers, local governments, labor, people with lived experience, philanthropic partners, and communities across our region every step of the way as we build a stronger regional response to homelessness."

"The growing challenges in downtown Seattle and across King County make it clear that a reset is needed," said Downtown Seattle Association CEO Jon Scholes. "Most importantly, this effort must restore public confidence that our local governments can work together to produce meaningful, measurable results."

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