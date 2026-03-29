Seattle police report no major incidents from 100K 'No Kings' protesters

Organizers estimate over 100,000 people marched in Seattle for a series of "No Kings" protests on Saturday.

FOX 13 asked police representatives in Seattle if there were any instances of civil unrest or arrests resulting from the large crowds moving through the region yesterday.

The Seattle Police Department representative responded that there were no major issues on Mar. 28. aside from associated traffic disruptions.

By the numbers:

The No Kings Seattle Coalition estimated that there were tens of thousands of people, particularly in the city's historic Cal Anderson Park area, marching through downtown Seattle on Saturday.

No Kings protesters cross Pine Street between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle on March 28, 2026

The protests stretched in all directions across more than 50 demonstrations in the Puget Sound region.

No Kings protesters gather on March 28, 2026

FOX 13 spoke with some rally and march attendees on Saturday about what brought them, and the crowds, out to the streets of western Washington.

What they're saying:

"I hate what ICE has done, I’m very worried about the government and I hate how many people are getting hurt. We’re also from Canada, and we should all be friends," Marion Mackinon, who attended Saturday’s rally said.

"We want this nonsense to stop as soon as possible so anything we can do to help," Paul Higham, who attended Saturday’s rally said.

Brett Bauer attended Saturday’s rally because he wanted his voice to be heard, because he doesn’t like what he’s seeing happen in our country. "I’m just tired of everything happening that we don’t want to happen and does not represent America including the war in Iran," Bauer said.

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