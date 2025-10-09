Lane reductions coming to Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge this weekend

The Brief Southbound I-5 across Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes from October 10–13, as part of major repairs to the aging bridge. Weekend lane reductions will continue on specific dates through January 2024, with I-5 Express lanes operating southbound only, causing expected traffic backups on I-5 North. Repair work includes cutting concrete, placing drainage channels, and replacing the bridge deck, with the project ongoing since 2020 and expected to complete in 2027; further lane reductions are planned for I-5 North in 2026 and I-5 South in 2027.



Southbound I-5 across Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to just two lanes this weekend, as crews work to make major repairs to the aging bridge over the next several months.

The Washington State Department of Transportation notes that I-5 was built in the 1960s, and has "not seen a preservation effort in 40 years" — as a result, the bridge is significantly deteriorating in places.

The bridge will be reduced to two southbound lanes between Oct. 10–13, specifically from around 10:00 p.m. Friday through 5:00 a.m. Monday.

I-5 South lane reductions in Seattle

What we know:

WSDOT says closures will continue at these same times the weekends of Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Jan. 9.

Officials note that, during these weekend lane reductions, the I-5 Express lanes will operate southbound only. Traffic is expected to be backed up on I-5 North during this time, as express lanes will not be reversed northbound over the weekend.

What's next:

Crews will be cutting out concrete, placing drainage channels, repairing and replacing the bridge deck.

Work to repair the aging Ship Canal Bridge has been ongoing since 2020, and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Officials say drivers can expect months-long lane reductions on I-5 North in 2026, and then again more reductions on I-5 South in 2027.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup

Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula

'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.