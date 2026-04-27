Seattle stabbing leaves man seriously injured in Belltown fight

The Brief Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 21-year-old man seriously injured in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times during a fight that broke out among several people at a celebration of life gathering near Broad Street. The suspect fled and was not found.



Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Sunday evening.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to a stabbing near 10 Broad Street at around 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police and firefighters treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities determined that a fight broke out between multiple people during a celebration of life ceremony. During the altercation, the suspect – described as a Hispanic man – stabbed the victim and ran away before police arrived.

The area was searched, but the suspect was not found.

What you can do:

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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