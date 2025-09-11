1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing near Seattle's Lake Union

The Brief A man was arrested following a stabbing incident in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, where another man was found with life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital. The stabbing occurred after a scuffle between two men near Seventh Ave and Denny Way, though the cause of their argument remains unclear. Police traced a blood trail to an apartment building, where they arrested the suspect, who had called 911 for medical help, and he is expected to be booked for investigation of assault.



One man was arrested and another man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to Seattle police, patrol officers were called to reports of a stabbing near Seventh Ave and Denny Way around 7:45 p.m. They say they found a man collapsed in front of a police car, suffering from several stab wounds.

Officers dressed the man's wounds and medical personnel transported him to the hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities determined that two men got into a scuffle which escalated to the stabbing, but it is not known what circumstances led to their argument in the first place.

During their investigation, officers found a blood trail that led to an apartment building by Denny Park, just a block away. They entered the common areas of the building and followed the blood trail up to a hallway on the sixth floor.

While they were investigating, a man called 911 requesting medical help from being attacked on a bus. Police then located that caller in a unit on the sixth floor of the apartment building they were in, and they arrested him without incident.

Police expect the man to be booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

