Pike Place Market is hosting its 18th Annual Flower Festival this Mother’s Day weekend, featuring more than 30 local flower farms from King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. The event comes as city leaders weigh making Pike Place Market a pedestrian zone free of car traffic.

Residents can again enjoy browsing and shopping for as many flower variants as the eye can see, including tulips, daffodils and peonies. Per usual, the famous market will also have gift shopping from more than 80 handmade craft vendors and 100 retail shops.

The two-day community tradition over Mother's Day weekend also includes a lineup of live musical performances at the market on both Saturday and Sunday at 85 Pike Street in Seattle.

Shopper at Pike Place Market enjoys the 18th Annual Flower Festival

For nearly two decades, the market has put on the event to showcase the beauty of Pacific Northwest farmers' yields during the annual flower festival.

Mother’s Day Tradition at the Market

Local perspective:

The festival is a long-standing community tradition that has occurred over Mother’s Day weekend for the last 18 years. Dozens of local flower farm goods fill the market's indoor and outdoor spaces with bouquets of flowers that grow well in the Pacific Northwest. Beyond flowers, the event features nearly 200 vendors and shops for those doing last minute holiday shopping.

Shoppers visit WA farmer vendors at Pike Place Market at the 18th Annual Flower Festival

Live Music Lineup

The festival features live music throughout the weekend:

Saturday: Amos Etheridge performs from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Zach Michaud at 12:15 p.m., Andrew Maples at 1:30 p.m. and Emmeline Chin at 2:45 p.m.

Sunday: John Bartow starts at 11 a.m., followed by Chloe Remigio at 12:15 p.m., Elias Capestany at 1:30 p.m. and Kimberly Charchenko at 2:45 p.m.

Shopper at Pike Place Market enjoys the 18th Annual Flower Festival

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