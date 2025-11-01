Semi-truck of soda spills out in Chelan County, WA

It was a messy morning on Chelan County roads as slick roads led to a rollover crash along State Route 97. Traffic was diverted to SR-150 to SR-97A as clean up crews worked to reopen lanes.

The semi-truck was hauling a shipment of soda on Saturday morning when it slid and crashed on its side. Both lanes were blocked and shut down as troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrived on scene.

Chelan County semi crash on Nov. 1, 2025.

Southbound traffic was diverted Saturday morning in Chelan County after a semi-truck rollover crash

Law enforcement officials in the area are advising motorists to look for alternate routes if they are traveling in the area on Nov. 1.

Overturned semi-truck in Chelan County

