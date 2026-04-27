Three men sentenced in western WA burglary ring targeting Asian families

The Brief Three men were sentenced Monday for their roles in an international crime ring that targeted Asian and East Indian families for home burglaries in King and Snohomish counties. The group used GPS tracking devices on victims' cars to follow them home from grocery stores before breaking in and stealing tens of thousands of dollars. Washington Ramos Caicedo and Deivinso Eduardo Arboleda Lerma each received sentences of more than five years, while Jimmy Abigail Villatora Perdomo was sentenced to more than four years.



A judge sentenced three men Monday for their participation in an international burglary ring that stalked and robbed Asian and East Indian families across western Washington.

International ring targeted local families

What we know:

Washington Ramos Caicedo, Deivinso Eduardo Arboleda Lerma, and Jimmy Abigail Villatora Perdomo admitted to being part of a sophisticated crime ring responsible for hundreds of burglaries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Washington Ramos Caicedo and Deivinso Eduardo Arboleda Lerma appear in court for sentencing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The group’s tactics involved waiting at grocery stores to identify victims, attaching GPS tracking devices to their vehicles, and following them home to carry out robberies. State prosecutors tied the three defendants to two dozen break-ins.

During the sentencing hearing, all three men used a translator to apologize for their actions. Despite the apologies, the judge characterized the crimes as part of a traumatic pattern of targeting specific communities.

Ring camera video of one of the burglaries the trio was involved in from January 24, 2024.

Sentencing sparks courtroom debate

What they're saying:

The sentencing hearing was marked by tension between the state and the defense. Prosecutors questioned whether the men considered the lasting trauma they caused, while defense attorneys argued that the state was "grandstanding" by claiming the defendants lacked remorse.

"Just because somebody has a lack of judgment on a day doesn't mean that individual is not redeemable," said one of the defense attorneys while pushing for leniency.

However, the judge ultimately handed down significant prison terms. Ramos Caicedo and Arboleda Lerma each received sentences of more than five years behind bars, while Villatora Perdomo received a minimum sentence of four years.

What's next:

The legal process will continue with a future restitution hearing. Prosecutors noted that with at least two dozen victims and tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property, the final restitution price is expected to be high.

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