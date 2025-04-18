1 arrested in fatal crash on SR 532 in Stanwood, WA

The Brief A fatal crash involving two motorcycles and two vehicles is currently blocking all lanes of SR 532 in Stanwood. At least one person died in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.



A fatal crash on State Route 532 in Stanwood is currently blocking all lanes.

What we know:

Two motorcycles and two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person died, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers arrested one person for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Another person was also arrested for DUI in the backup from the detour.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on SR 532 near 28th Avenue Northwest, just west of I-5. Traffic is being diverted towards 268th Street Northwest.

There is no ETA for reopening. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington State Patrol District 7 PIO Trooper Kelsey Harding and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.