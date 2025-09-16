Some Like It Hot playing Seattle's Paramount Theater Sep. 16-21

The Brief "Some Like It Hot" kicks off the Paramount Theater's 2025-26 Broadway season in Seattle. The musical, based on the 1959 film, runs from Sep. 16-21 with multiple showtimes. Tickets are available online through Seattle Theatre Group and Ticketmaster.



The Paramount Theater is kicking off its 2025-26 Broadway season with the award-winning musical "Some Like It Hot," playing this week.

The hit, fast-paced comedy is playing for a limited time in Seattle, with various showtimes from Sep. 16-21.

The backstory:

The story, set in Chicago during the Prohibition era, follows two musicians who take up new identities and go on the run after witnessing a mob hit. Forced to flee the Windy City with gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for a life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ via Seattle Theatre Group

Some Like It Hot is based on the 1959 MGM film of the same name that starred Marilyn Monroe, and was named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The Grammy and Tony Award-winning show in Seattle features an experienced, star-studded cast, ready to put on a night of spectacular song, dance and laughs.

Showtimes list

Here's the performance schedule for the Seattle engagement of Some Like It Hot:

Tuesday, Sep. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sep. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 19 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 21 at 1 p.m. (Audio Described performance) and 6:30 p.m. (Open captioned performance)

Tickets are available online at the Seattle Theatre Group and Ticketmaster website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA principal 'stepping away' after Charlie Kirk Instagram post backlash

Teens in clown masks arrested after harassing women in North Seattle

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

The shocking cost for a day at the Washington State Fair

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.