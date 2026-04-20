The Brief A man was stabbed in the chest Monday morning in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police say the attack was described as a "stranger-on-stranger stabbing" near a homeless encampment. The suspect remains at large, and investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.



A man was stabbed in the chest in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood Monday morning, and the suspect is on the loose.

What we know:

Seattle police said they responded to reports of a stabbing along North 107th Street and Northgate Way at about 8:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a stab wound to his chest. He was treated at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident was described as a "stranger on stranger stabbing" and occurred near a homeless encampment. Police said the victim gave little information about the assault.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s. Officers did not find him after searching the area.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SPD's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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