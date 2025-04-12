Seattle police, SWAT attempting arrest in Rainier Valley

SWAT responded to the attempted arrest of a domestic violence suspect on Saturday.

Police in Seattle cautioned drivers of potential roadblocks going into the afternoon as law enforcement arrived on scene at the 7900 block of Rainier Avenue South.

First reports from SPD came in just after 1:30 p.m. on Apr. 12. Representatives told the public more updates would follow.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

