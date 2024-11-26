Thanksgiving travelers flock to Sea-Tac as airport preps for peak holiday rush

Across the country, millions of travelers are taking to the skies to reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), passengers are making their way through the terminals, navigating one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Traffic is expected to pick up as airport officials anticipate Wednesday to be their busiest day with 177,000 estimated overall travelers (arriving, departing and connecting). Inside the airport, however, things are moving smoothly for now. Even with one checkpoint down for construction, TSA wait times have been as low as three minutes.

For some, like Dione Hudson, the trip to Sea-Tac is filled with gratitude.

"I am thankful that I was able to come here and not get stuck in any airports, not have any bad weather, and I made it safely," Hudson said.

Hudson and her mother, Teri Miller, flew in from Arizona with a special surprise.

"My family doesn’t know I’m coming," Miller said with a smile. "I hope my son-in-law has more room in the car so we can put my stuff in there, and I fit."

For others, Thanksgiving is all about spending time with loved ones. Barbara Manzi, traveling from Tampa, emphasized the importance of family.

"I’m thankful for my family," she said. Her grandson, a military service member traveling from Utah, reflecting on the season, put it simply: "What else is there to spend money on? See the world and see your family. There’s nothing else that matters."

While Sea-Tac’s busiest season remains summer—with a record 198,000 passengers passing through in a single day this past August—Thanksgiving brings unique challenges.

"Everybody wants to pick up grandma and grandpa, our relatives and friends at the door," Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson said.

Cooper encouraged travelers to avoid contributing to traffic congestion by using alternative options like light rail, the expanded cell phone lot, or even parking in the garage to meet loved ones.

"Whatever’s the shortest line, take that, because it’s still the same building. It’s just one level up or down," Cooper said.

As passengers move through the terminals, many carry with them a sense of gratitude. Val Cummings, another traveler, reflected on the spirit of the season: "Definitely, family and friends. They help keep you grounded and give you the reason to get up again in the morning."

Tips for Travelers

To make the most of your holiday travel, experts recommend:

1. Arrive Early

Arriving two hours early for domestic flights, and three hours early for international flights.

Remember to account for the time needed to get from off-site parking or drop-off points to the terminal.

Peak times for passenger volume are before 9 a.m., 2–5 p.m., and 9–11 p.m., so plan accordingly.

2. Avoid Traffic

Skip the congested arrivals and departures drives by using public transportation, rideshare services, or shuttles.

If you’re picking up someone, briefly park in the SEA parking garage—entering from the south side—and meet your traveler inside the terminal.

3. Think Opposite

Use the arrivals drive during busy morning hours instead of the departures drive, and switch it up in the evening.

4. Try SEA Reserved Parking

Reserve a parking space on the fourth floor of the airport parking garage for a minimum two-day stay. It’s a short walk across the skybridge to the terminal. Spots fill up quickly—especially during holidays—so book at least two weeks in advance.

5. Pack Appropriately

If you’re traveling with holiday favorites like homemade gravy or pies, review TSA guidelines. Some items may need to go in your carry-on to avoid issues at security.

