Tiger Mountain Summit trailhead to close for renovations starting in June

The Brief The Tiger Mountain Summit trailhead will be closed this summer. It will be closed to renovate and expand the parking lot capacity from 50 parking spots to over 170. Renovations are expected to take place between June 9 and November 1, 2025.



The Tiger Mountain Summit trailhead in Issaquah will be closed for renovations and expansions this summer, according to the Washington State Department of National Resources (DNR).

Starting June 9, the trailhead will be closed to renovate and expand the parking lot, 30 years after the lot was originally built.

What we know:

The lot can currently hold 50 cars, but renovations look to increase capacity to more than 170 vehicles, and be more accessible for mountain bikers, equestrians, hikers, and ADA parking.

"As more people across Washington are getting outside to experience the beauty that our state has to offer, we need to provide opportunities that are safe and accessible for all our neighbors," said Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove in a statement. "Through this upgrade, we are doing just that and meeting the needs of the moment and our communities."

The trail system will remain open, but the parking lot and trailhead closure will affect hiker access. DNR recommends hikers find alternative trails to explore in nearby areas this summer.

All timber harvested in the expansion will go to the Issaquah Creek Restoration Project, a DNR Large Wood Supply Initiative that aims to create better habitats for Chinook and other salmon species in the Issaquah Creek in Lake Sammamish State Park.

The DNR plans for the renovations and expansions to be complete by November 1, 2025.

The renovation follows an upcoming Highway 18 construction project that will work on the entrance and exit at Tiger Summit, and may also affect nearby parking areas.

The renovation and expansion of the Tiger Mountain Summit Trailhead have been funded by the 2024 Capital budget and grants.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Washington State Department of National Resources.

