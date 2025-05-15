Toddler taken to hospital after falling into pond in Puyallup, WA

The Brief A 2-year-old girl fell into a pond near the Riverside Park apartments in Puyallup. The toddler was transported to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma. The extent of the toddler's injuries is currently unknown, and police are investigating the incident.



Puyallup police are investigating after a toddler fell into a pond and was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Police posted on X that there was a heavy police and fire presence in the area of the Riverside Park apartments for an ongoing police investigation, and there was no threat to the community.

A 2-year-old girl was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma.

What we don't know:

The extent of the toddler's injuries were not immediately known. No further details have been released.

Police said an active investigation remained underway at the pond.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Editor's note: Police originally reported that they were investigating reports of a toddler who had drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment complex. The story has been updated to reflect that the toddler fell into a waist-high pond and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Puyallup Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Big win for Puget Sound': Qatar Airways signs $96B deal with Boeing

Pursuit ends in crash on SR 512 in Puyallup, suspect jumps from overpass

Thurston County shooting suspect arrested after multi-state search

Canadian was infectious with measles during western WA visit

'Big win for Puget Sound': Qatar Airways signs $96B deal with Boeing

Family of murdered Garfield student files lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools

Here are the hottest concerts coming to Seattle this summer

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.