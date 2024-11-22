I-405, SR-167 toll lane changes possible, WA community input sought

There is now an ongoing survey for Washington residents to weigh in on proposed changes to tolls along stretches of I-405 and State Route 167.

A continuous stretch of more than 50 miles of roadway between Lynnwood and Puyallup is being eyed for changes by the Washington State Transportation Commission.

The commission is hoping to hear from residents by Dec. 13 on making toll policies and rates consistent along the stretch, including the segment under construction connecting express lanes on I-405 between Renton and Bellevue.

The Renton-Bellevue segment is slated to open to drivers in late 2025. This will connect the express toll lanes on SR-167 and I-405.

Residents can take the survey on WSTC's website.

There they have more information on the project and proposals related to I-405/SR-167.

