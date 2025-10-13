T&T Supermarket to open Lynnwood, WA location on Nov. 13

The Brief T&T Supermarket is opening its second U.S. location in Lynnwood on November 13, following its Bellevue debut. The grand opening event includes a lion dance, special promotions, and giveaways for early customers. The Lynnwood store features exclusive items like the Baby Bear Bao and specialty beverages from the in-house kitchen.



A year after its national debut in Bellevue, T&T Supermarket is holding another grand opening in Lynnwood next month.

What To Know:

The largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada is opening its second U.S. location in Lynnwood on November 13.

The supermarket is coming to the Lynnwood Crossroads Shopping Center, located at 19630 Highway 99.

To celebrate its grand opening, the store is holding a special event featuring a traditional lion dance, special promotions and giveaways.

The first 300 customers on opening day will get a free $10 gift card, with doors opening to the public at 9 a.m. Shoppers can also get a free $10 coupon with a purchase over $68, along with city magnets and more surprises.

There will also be several Lynnwood-only exclusives at the store, including the Baby Bear Bao with braised pork belly, the Sesame Mochi Rice Ball, and specialty beverages from the in-house Kitchen.

Local perspective:

T&T Supermarket opened in Bellevue's Factoria Mall back on Dec. 5, 2024, and the store has been bustling ever since. T&T specializes in a wide variety of Asian products, like fresh produce, beauty products, live seafood and an in-store kitchen and bakery.

