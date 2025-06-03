Two boys shot in suspected gang-related incident in Everett, WA

The Brief An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot Monday in Everett. The 11-year-old remains in critical condition; the 17-year-old was treated and released. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested nearby and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.



An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old are recovering after a shooting in Everett on Monday that detectives believe was gang-related.

What they're saying:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Gateway Apartments near 21st Drive Southeast and 132nd Street Southeast. The area is near Cedar Park Christian School and north of Henry M. Jackson High School.

When deputies arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

Featured article

Both were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, but the 11-year-old was later flown to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The 17-year-old was treated at Providence Regional Medical Center and released.

Investigators learned that the two victims were in a group spray-painting graffiti on a building when a 20-year-old suspect approached and shot them before fleeing.

Deputies quickly located the suspect riding a motorized scooter near 37th Drive Southeast and 199th Place Southeast. Authorities say they ran away and tossed a handgun on the ground before surrendering to police.

What's next:

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

