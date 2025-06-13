Van crashes into Seattle's South Lake Union, cause unknown

The Brief A van fell into South Lake Union Friday afternoon; the cause is currently unknown. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed all occupants were safely on shore. The van was submerged in the water near the Westlake Starbucks.



A van fell into South Lake Union Friday afternoon, though its currently unclear how the vehicle got in the water.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Westlake Avenue North and Highland Drive around 2:15 p.m.

Emergency crews confirmed that all occupants of the van were safely on shore and out of the vehicle.

It appears the van was submerged near the Westlake Starbucks, possibly after driving off a nearby parking lot. However, it is unknown how the crash happened at this time.

Seattle Fire has since reduced its response after confirming the van's occupants were safe. Crews will now likely work to remove the van from the water.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

