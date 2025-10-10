WA reaches agreement on clergy abuse reporting law, awaiting court approval

Months of legal battles may have an end in sight as Washington state agrees to new stipulations in a clergy abuse reporting bill signed into law back in May.

The bill was previously blocked by a federal court due to concerns over religious freedom. Now, an agreement should settle the disputes.

What has changed in the law making clergy mandatory reporters in WA?

The state and county prosecutors have agreed not to enforce certain requirements for clergy to report suspicion of child abuse if the information is obtained solely through confession. This applies to other similar equivalents in other faiths.

This puts the state in line with the federal court order. The stipulation now awaits approval by the court.

What is a mandatory reporter?

Mandatory reporters are required to tell authorities if they suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, and include people working in many professions, including teachers, childcare workers, and medical practitioners," according to a statement from the attorney general's office.

What they're saying:

"Today’s agreement respects the court’s decision in this case and maintains important protections for children," said Attorney General Nick Brown. "It keeps crucial portions of Washington’s mandatory reporting law in place, while also preserving the Legislature’s authority to address issues with the law identified by the court."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.