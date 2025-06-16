WA deputy uses lasso to arrest suspect with chainsaw

The Brief A Pierce County Sheriff's deputy used a lasso to arrest a dangerous suspect with a chainsaw. Investigators responded to 911 calls for a man threatening his family with the chainsaw, and the entire arrest is captured on body camera footage. Investigators said this arrest highlights a need for more mental health crisis options.



Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies lassoed a suspect threatening his parents with a chainsaw in Roy.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained body-camera footage of the arrest.

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle they received a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a man was threatening his family with a chainsaw.

Investigators said when they arrived on scene, a 32-year-old man positioned himself in a pond with the chainsaw.

The Video:

Video shows deputies arming themselves with non-lethal beanbag rounds. However, one deputy got creative on how to make the arrest.

"This particular deputy works out in our mountain detachment and has had to deal with a lot of animals, large animals and stuff. The fact that he was able to use this resource in his trunk and put an end to a very dangerous situation in a safe manner without anyone getting hurt is pretty impressive," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle deputies are permitted to pick and choose the tools and instruments they carry inside of their vehicles as long as they are approved.

What they're saying:

While this arrest ended with no one getting hurt, Cappetto tells us it highlights a need for change within the county.

"A lot of these families, their child will go to the hospital and receive a day or two of services and be released back. There is not a long-term solution for some of these people that are suffering from significant term mental health illnesses," she said. "We need to come up with a solution as a society."

The suspect in this case was booked for felony harassment. But investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle the victims, who are his family, are more concerned with getting mental health services than charges.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

