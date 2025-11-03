New WA license plate honors pickle ball history

Washingtonians have a new option for specialty license plates as the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association celebrates the plate now up for registration.

Beginning Nov. 1, drivers can pay an initial $40 and a recurring annual fee of $30 to have a pickleball plate.

Where does the license plate fee go?

Proceeds from people getting the plates will go toward construction and maintenance of dedicated public pickleball courts in Washington, according to the SMPA.

Pickleball license plate (Source: Seattle Metro Pickleball Association)

The plate comes just three years after Washington designated pickleball as the official state sport. Since then, several large scale projects have been proposed or announced.

Local perspective:

Seattle Parks and Recreation recently reduced the pickleball hours at certain public courts due to noise complaints.

The license plate will be listed under "State Sport" on the Department of Licensing Form.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.