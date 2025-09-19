Seattle cracks down on late-night pickleball after noise complaints

The Brief Seattle Parks and Recreation has reduced pickleball court hours at Laurelhurst, Mount Baker, and Gilman Playground due to noise complaints from neighbors, now operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The decision was based on complaints and potential violations of city noise ordinances, with pickleball sounds at Green Lake Park registering between 62 and 89 decibels. Despite reduced hours, Seattle offers 17 parks with free courts, and Bellevue has a dozen more, allowing players to enjoy the sport at various locations.



Pickleball may be Washington state’s official sport, but not everyone is thrilled with the sound of paddles and plastic balls late into the night.

Seattle Parks and Recreation has shortened court hours at three sites — Laurelhurst, Mount Baker and Gilman Playground in Ballard — after neighbors complained about noise from late-night play.

Court hours that once stretched from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Gilman Park now run between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been here till 10 o’clock — just shy of ten — and you can still kind of play, but I agree 10 o’clock, that should be it," said Jeffrey Windland, who plays at Gilman Park often.

Others said they would stay out longer if allowed.

"Personally, I have not, but I would," said Green Lake player, Walter Gates. "I would kind of stand up for those who do as well."

Jennifer Daniels, a local real estate agent who also plays at Gilman playground frequently, said complaints often cite noise rules. "A lot of people are invoking HOA rules, CC&Rs about the noise because it is loud," she said. "So certain areas around the city, they’re outlawing pickleball in certain neighborhoods."

Seattle officials said no "acoustical consultants or engineers" were brought in to make the decision. Instead, the change was based on the number of complaints and the potential for the parks to violate city noise ordinances.

At Green Lake Park, one of the busiest courts in the city, a weekday sound check found the popping of pickleball paddles registered between 62 and 89 decibels.

Some players said cutting hours limits their flexibility.

"I just think people have different amounts of free time and I could be out here for hours at a time," said Gates.

What you can do:

Still, there are plenty of places to play. Seattle has 17 parks with free courts, and Bellevue offers a dozen more.

"Personally, I’d rather go to a public space like this and be able to play with a bunch of different people at a bunch of different levels," said Green Lake player Elsa Cajune.

