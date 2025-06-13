WA man charged after threatening to detonate bomb, ammo, chemicals seized

The Brief David Michael Eddo, 46, was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition, and was found to have explosive chemical compounds in his Graham, Washington home. Eddo allegedly wrote a manifesto threatening to bomb people for "justice" related to his father's death 20 years ago. Eddo's detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, as investigations continue.



A man from Graham, Washington was recently charged after the FBI says they uncovered a manifesto threatening to bomb people, and recovered ammunition and explosive chemicals inside his home.

The backstory:

David Michael Eddo, 46, was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and remains detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

Eddo is not allowed to own or possess firearms due to a 2019 conviction for shooting at a semi truck on I-5 in a road rage incident.

In that crime, Eddo fired off 15 rounds into the truck cab after the driver rear-ended him near the Port of Tacoma exit. It happened during rush hours, but luckily no one was hurt.

Now, Eddo is accused of writing a "manifesto" with plans of building and deploying a bomb to get "justice" for his father who died 20 years ago at the Port of Tacoma.

The FBI claims Eddo named certain people who were involved in litigation over his father's death as targets in the manifesto.

Law enforcement searched Eddo's home on Thursday and located explosive chemicals, including ammonium perchlorate, also called potassium nitrate, which Eddo has no license to purchase or own.

Two different types of ammunition were also recovered from Eddo's home in Graham. Unlawful possession of ammunition is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Eddo's next scheduled court appearance is a detention hearing on Wednesday, June 18.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Department of Justice and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

