2 WA parents charged in fentanyl death of 15-month-old child

The Brief Bonney Lake Police charged the parents of a 15-month-old boy with manslaughter after he died from fentanyl toxicity in March 2025. The investigation found narcotics involvement by both parents, with the father testing positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The father is in custody, and the mother was arrested with help from the Richland Police Department.



Two Pierce County parents have been charged in the death of their 15-month-old boy, who died in March after ingesting fentanyl.

On March 13, police officers and fire personnel were called to a "CPR in progress" alert at an apartment complex near 100th St E and 221st Ave E. Firefighters treated a young toddler at the apartment, then transported him to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office determined he died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

The backstory:

Investigators arrested both parents — the 33-year-old father tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the 26-year-old mother is believed to have allowed narcotics in their home. Detectives also found fentanyl in the mother's car.

Deputies were able to arrest the mother on June 12 with help from Richland police.

Authorities charged both parents with first-degree manslaughter.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bonney Lake Police Department.

