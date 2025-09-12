Hikers describe ‘dystopian’ skies as Perry Fire grows in WA's North Cascades

The Brief The Perry Fire in North Cascades National Park has rapidly grown to over 1,700 acres, casting thick smoke across the region and transforming the landscape into a dystopian scene, as witnessed by campers like Melissa Ferrell. Despite the fire's proximity, campers were not urged to relocate, and Ferrell documented the unfolding devastation to highlight the reality of wildfire season in the Northwest. Ferrell emphasized the importance of adhering to fire safety practices, noting the frustration of seeing people ignore fire restrictions, which can lead to significant environmental damage, as evidenced by nearby fires started by negligence.



A fast-growing wildfire in North Cascades National Park is casting thick smoke across the region and leaving visitors stunned by the scale of the destruction.

The Perry Fire, burning near the Canadian border along Ross Lake, has scorched more than 1,700 acres as of Thursday, according to the National Park Service. The fire, sparked by lightning last week, has grown rapidly — and some campers witnessed the escalation unfold before their eyes.

Melissa Ferrell was camping on Ross Lake with friends just days after the Perry Fire ignited. The group initially saw smoke and flames from about six miles away.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ (Melissa Ferrell)

"Because of the way Ross Lake is angled, we have a perfect view of this fire the whole time," said Ferrell.

The avid hiker tells FOX 13 Seattle that, when she arrived at the boat-in campsite, it didn’t seem like it was that big. By Saturday, the group noticed the fire had expanded, though it wasn’t yet clear by how much.

Then came Sunday.

What they're saying:

"You could tell Saturday night to Sunday it drastically changed," she recalled. "The smoke shifted south, and we woke up and we were coughing, and I had a headache."

Ferrell said the view of the forest transformed overnight from a scenic wilderness to something out of a disaster movie.

"Basically, shifted to a dystopian-type end of world-looking situation," she said. "The mountains that we saw Friday and Saturday, you couldn’t see anymore. It was completely socked in with smoke."

The group stayed put, watching helicopters fly overhead — dwarfed by the size of the blaze below. Despite the close proximity, Ferrell reports rangers or first responders never urged them to relocate.

"You’re just watching devastation happen – and there’s nothing you can do," said Ferrell. "Nothing but sit there and try to document it."

Ferrell, who shared real-time photos and video of the fire and surrounding smoke on social media, said her goal was to show others the reality of wildfire season in the Northwest.

"This is what it’s like when wildfires hit," she said. "So when you look outside and you see the smoke, and you’re like, ‘What’s going on here?’ – You’re like, ‘Well, our state’s on fire right now.’"

While the Perry Fire was sparked naturally, Ferrell emphasized the importance of safe fire practices during the summer months. She pointed out fire danger warnings and burn bans that are often ignored. Ferrell said it was frustrating to see people ignoring fire restrictions, even with clear warnings posted at campgrounds. She recalled someone approaching her about having a campfire, despite a wildfire burning visibly across the lake. She pointed to the nearby Bear Gulch Fire, reportedly started by fireworks, as a reminder that even small acts of negligence can lead to widespread environmental damage.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.