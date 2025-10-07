WA police using video games to train new recruits

The Brief Washington police recruits are using virtual reality headsets in a pilot program at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission locations in Burien and Arlington, allowing them to experience life-like scenarios such as taser training and crisis intervention without a classroom setting. TAC Officer Jim Morgan highlights the benefits of VR training, emphasizing its role in crisis intervention and communication skills, which are crucial for handling situations without resorting to firearms. The program aims to expand by purchasing 212 VR units for all five training commission locations, offering a cost-effective and resource-efficient method for training recruits in various scenarios.



In Washington, police recruits are using virtual reality headsets to get hands-on experience without even the classroom.

The pilot program provides 32 VR headsets to recruits at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission locations in Burien and Arlington.

The recruits get to experience life-like scenarios featuring taser training, dealing with people in mental health crisis or who are suicidal, and domestic situations.

Virtual reality training for police in WA

The backstory:

"What an amazing tool. I would have loved to have this," said TAC Officer Jim Morgan with the criminal justice training commission.

Morgan tells FOX 13 Seattle that when he became an officer thirty years ago, police had to learn how to deal with a lot of different situations in the field.

"To me, it’s more important to get some of these, the crisis intervention training in there, without having to point guns at everything. Because we don’t have our guns out all the time," said Morgan. "We have to learn to talk to people. We have to learn to recognize crisis and how to deal with that," he added.

What they're saying:

For recruits like Fernando Sierra, VR headsets are something he is already familiar with using because he has his own video game system at home.

"I feel like I can fail in a safe environment, without having to hurt anyone, but also ensure that I am slowly getting better and refining my skills," he said.

Morgan tells FOX 13 Seattle that learning new policing skills becomes easier and much more enjoyable than teaching from a PowerPoint.

"I have yet to see any of the students come out and say that was boring. They are hyped. I can’t get them out of the things," he said.

What's next:

Less resources are needed when it’s digital. There is no need to reload ammo, no need to have role players available, and no time is needed to set up scenarios. With VR, all those elements can be loaded in a few seconds. Which can also be less costly.

The current VR sets are a part of a pilot program, but the goal is to purchase 212 total units and distribute them to all five training commission locations across the state.

