Weezer, The Shins, Silversun Pickups coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

The Brief Weezer: The Gathering is coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in September. General tickets go on sale Friday, April 3. There are presale ticket options for Citi Cardholders and Verizon customers.



Weezer is bringing their tour to Seattle this fall, along with other familiar mid-2000s indie rockers.

(Brendan Walters)

Promoted by Live Nation, Weezer’s The Gathering tour kicks off on Sept. 8 in Sacramento, California and ends on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to learn more about the tour and ticket information.

When is Weezer coming to Seattle?

Weezer is coming to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Weezer U.S. Tour dates

Sept. 8: Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Sept. 9: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Sept. 11: Moda Center – Portland, OR

Sept. 12: Rogers Arena – Vancouver, B.C.

Sept. 13: Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Sept. 15: Maverik Center – West Valley City, UT

Sept. 16: Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Sept. 20: Grand Casino Arena – Saint Paul, MN

Sept. 22: United Center – Chicago, IL

Sept. 23: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Sept. 25: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Sept. 26: Place Bell – Laval, QC

Sept. 27: TD Garden – Boston, MA

Sept. 29: Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 30: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

Oct. 2: Capitol One Arena – Washington, D.C.

Oct. 3: Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

Oct. 4: Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

Oct. 6: Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

Oct. 7: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 9: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Oct. 10: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

Oct. 11: Kia Center – Orlando, FL

Oct. 13: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

Oct. 14: Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL

Oct. 16: Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Oct. 17: American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Oct. 18: Moody Center – Austin, TX

Oct. 20: Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 21: Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA

Oct. 23: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 24: Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

When do Weezer tickets go on sale in Seattle?

General tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. PT at Weezer.com. However, there are a couple of opportunities to get tickets ahead of the crowds.

Citi Presale

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. For more details, visit citientertainment.com.

Verizon presale

Verizon is offering its customers an exclusive presale to Weezer's tour. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. PT. To get tickets, visit myAccess in the My Verizon app.

More about Weezer

Weezer plans to release a new song, "Shine Again," on April 1 from its upcoming, untitled album, with a release date yet to be announced.

The band, active for more than 30 years, has sold over 35 million records worldwide and remains a strong presence in pop culture. Its 2014 track "Go Away," featuring Bethany Cosentino, is currently seeing renewed popularity, ranking on viral charts and drawing about 1 million daily streams globally.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Climate Pledge Arena.

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