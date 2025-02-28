Ceiling collapses at movie theater in Wenatchee, WA

The Brief The ceiling of Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee collapsed Tuesday night during a showing of Captain America: Brave New World, leaving debris across the theater. Two people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported; the cause of the collapse is under investigation.



Earlier this week, moviegoers in Wenatchee were enjoying a film when the ceiling of the theater collapsed.

What we know:

The collapse happened Tuesday night at the Liberty Cinema during a showing of Captain America: Brave New World.

Video shared by Wenatchee Valley firefighters showed debris scattered across rows of seats.

(Wenatchee Valley Firefighters, Local 453)

Two people were inside the theater at the time, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse is not known and is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story is from Wenatchee Valley Firefighters, Local 453.

