WSP searching for missing Wisconsin man, vehicle spotted in WA

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for John Breneman, 78, missing from Wisconsin, last seen in Washington. Breneman's red Dodge Ram 1500 was spotted in Snohomish County on Aug. 17, four days after his disappearance. Authorities urge anyone who sees Breneman or his truck to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for a missing Wisconsin man after his vehicle was spotted in Snohomish County following his disappearance.

John Breneman, 78, was last seen on Aug. 13 leaving his home in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Four days later, on Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m., Breneman's truck was spotted traveling westbound on State Route 530 in Arlington, Washington, near I-5.

Breneman's vehicle was captured on camera, a red Dodge Ram 1500 with Wisconsin license plate GV6164.

Breneman is described as 6'2", 277 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what clothes he's wearing.

If you see Breneman or his truck, you are asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

