Car crashes into Everett, WA building, killing 1, hospitalizing another

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning crash in Everett.

Timeline:

Around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, police in Everett report their officers were attempting a DUI traffic stop when the driver fled the scene. The car proceeded north and crashed into a building on Rucker Avenue.

First responders say one of the men inside the car died at the scene. A second occupant was transported to a nearby hospital.

Everett crash site August 23, 2025

Law enforcement shut down Rucker Ave. in both directions for hours on Saturday morning while investigators worked to assess and clear the scene.

The roadway has since reopened to normal operations.

