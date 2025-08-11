Woman arrested after firing gun in Tukwila, WA, parking lot

The Brief A woman allegedly fired multiple shots in a Tukwila parking lot after getting in a fight with a store manager. She was arrested, and no injuries were reported.



Police arrested a woman for firing a gun in a parking lot after she got into a fight with a store manager in Tukwila on Monday.

What they're saying:

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a report of a woman brandishing a firearm on 48th Avenue South near Interurban Avenue South around noon. The call was upgraded after the suspect reportedly fired multiple shots in the parking lot.

"The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute between the suspect, who was a customer of the business, and the manager," police said.

The woman was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Tukwila Police Department.

