Woodinville, WA wine vandal pleads guilty, sentenced

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for spilling nearly 2,300 gallons of vintage wine at a Woodinville winery.

The backstory:

It happened at Sparkman Cellars on the night before Thanksgiving back in 2023.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sparkman Cellars flooding

The person behind the act, Mark Griswold, turned out to be a former worker at the winery, allegedly upset over how much he had been paid.

Griswold pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and malicious mischief, taking a deal from prosecutors.

During sentencing, Griswold was ordered to pay nearly $50,000 back to Sparkman Cellars for the incident, and also must take a mental health evaluation in a month.

"He has to pay restitution in the amount of $49,545 I believe. He has to complete a mental health evaluation within 30 days of sentencing and follow all recommended treatment. The court just issued an anti-harassment order protecting the Sparkmans," said King County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Sato.

Court documents state Griswold used an employee entrance to gain access to the winery before intentionally opening the tanks, letting wine spill out onto the ground.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Proseucting Attorney's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

