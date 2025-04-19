Zoo Doo bulk orders are back at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

The Brief Woodland Park Zoo is again selling their compost in bulk. The zoo produces one million pounds of the stuff each year. There is a two-day window to buy.



It's that time of year again, the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is offering their coveted Zoo Doo to area residents.

Gardeners can buy the zoo's compost during an upcoming two-day window from May 3-4.

What is Zoo Doo?

Zoo Doo is described by WPZ as a fully composted concoction of bedding materials (straw, sawdust, wood chips, etc.) from around the zoo mixed with feces pooped by a variety of the zoo’s animals including:

Zebras

Giraffes

Lions

Pudus

Primates

Mountain goats

Rhinos

Elk and more

The sweet, aromatic Zoo Doo is perfect for growing veggies and annuals," say representatives for Woodland Park Zoo.

How to get it:

You can book a pick-up on their online Zoo Doo page. They have instructions listed after you order.

Here is the cost breakdown:

25 gallons - $16.50

50 gallons - $32.50

75 gallons - $45

100 gallons - $55

4’x5’ pickup truck (300 gallons) - $85

4’x6’ pickup truck (400 gallons) - $105

5’x8’ pickup truck (550 gallons) - $125

More information is available on the zoo's Zoo Doo page.

What they're saying:

"This year marks 40 years since the zoo began turning pungent piles of its animal poop into the richest, highly aromatic, most exotic compost in the Pacific Northwest.

Zoo Doo is a great way to keep gardens clean and healthy for the benefit of pollinators and other local wildlife and is a sustainable green choice," said zoo representatives in a Thursday release.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Woodland Park Zoo.

