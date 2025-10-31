'Seattle News Weekly': Seattle's mayoral race candidates

The Brief On the 12th episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, Erin Mayovsky and John Hopperstad analyze the tight Seattle Mayoral race (Harrell vs. Wilson) and the King County Executive race, noting that candidates share similar platforms on key issues like homelessness and public safety. The primary conflict in the mayoral race is defined by experience (Harrell) versus new, fresh leadership (Wilson). They conclude the podcast with a brief discussion about the Seattle sports scene, specifically Hopperstad's experience moderating the debate for the King County Executive candidates, where he asked their stance on bringing back the Seattle Supersonics.



Election day is right around the corner, which means the city of Seattle could either reelect Mayoral incumbent Bruce Harrell or bring a new face to office — challenger Katie Wilson.

On the 12th episode of Seattle News Weekly, FOX 13's Erin Mayovsky and John Hopperstad break down the race for Seattle Mayor along with additional key positions, like King County Executive and council races.

They open the discussion with the similarities between the candidates, specifically in the issues they are prioritizing in their campaigns and plan to carry into their potential mayoral terms.

"For Mayor Bruce Harrell, his key platforms are public safety, housing, and homelessness and economy. And then for Katie Wilson, we'll talk about housing, homelessness, and police. So, they're very similar. It is interesting that way." — Erin Mayovsky

The hosts explain the similarities between candidates is due to Seattle's election system, where the top two primary vote-getters often come from the same political leanings (e.g., both progressive/Democrat), making the differences difficult to find. This same dynamic is noted in the King County Executive race.

Along with these similarities comes the difficulty for candidates to distinguish themselves, which the hosts emphasize on the podcast. The leading differentiation at this point is based on experience.

Bruce Harrell was a member of the Seattle City Council from 2008 to 2017 and roots elements of his credibility for mayoral reelection in his experience running a multi-billion dollar budget. While Wilson and her supporters call for new ideas and more of a blank canvas.

Mayovsky plays clips from each candidate speaking on their policies. First, surrounding public safety, then homelessness in the city. Wilson criticizes Harrell's current approach.

Mayovsky and Hopperstad discuss the backlash from citizens about the homeless crisis in the area, and how both Seattleites and visitors are frustrated with the lack of a plan surrounding Seattle's homeless population.

Mayovsky mentions the number of reputable businesses that have disappeared in the city in her lifetime and the overall cultural shifts in the area.

"I think there's a culture change where people view coming into Seattle as this dangerous thing to do that the parking's going to be expensive… or I have to step over someone, a homeless person or somebody doing drugs on the street, and so they choose not to even come into the city..." — John Hopperstad

They transition into a discussion about how Katie Wilson plans to manage homelessness downtown ahead of the FIFA World Cup. They ak about how public safety changes in the area have led to more weariness among community members when it comes to spending time in the city.

"This is a tough one. Homelessness, you know, you sit back, and you look at this issue, and you're like, how do you solve this? And I have not heard a lot of good answers to that question over the years." — John Hopperstad

They discuss the poll numbers surrounding the mayoral race, with Hopperstad describing the mayoral candidate votes as "neck and neck." Based on the Seattle Chamber of Commerce poll, Hopperstad says the poll shows 86% of residents feel the nation is on the wrong track, but 49% locally say the city is moving in the right direction.

A pair of polls released by The Seattle Times give Katie Wilson the edge over Bruce Harrell leading up to next week's election — one released by the Northwest Progressive Institute, the other by the Stranger Newspaper. The hosts concluded the results could be down to the wire.

Transitioning into the King County Executive position, they dive into the candidates, Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay. Mayovsky says she sees light in both of them. Hopperstad agrees and mentions that he interviewed both of them, as well as moderated their debate. He says as far as candidates go, they are both accomplished.

They discuss the backgrounds of the candidates and where they stand on policies in the area.

They conclude the podcast with a brief discussion about the Seattle sports scene, specifically Hopperstad talking about moderating the debate for the King County Executive candidates, where he asked their stance on bringing back the Seattle Supersonics.

Join us every Thursday to stay up to date on weekly news around the area.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.