The Brief In the latest "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, the Good Day Seattle team discusses the driverless rideshare service, Waymo and potential safety concerns on Seattle's challenging roads. The podcast discusses the rise of Lime scooters in Seattle and the lack of helmet requirements for riders. The morning team also dive into Sound Transit’s $30 billion budget deficit and how it has sparked frustration over stalled public transportation projects.



Transportation is a hot topic this week on the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast.

From the announcement that a driverless taxi service will soon roll into Seattle, to concerns over Lime scooter safety, to Sound Transit's massive budget deficit, members of the Good Day Seattle team — Bill Wixey, Brian MacMillan, Erin Mayovsky and Adam Gehrke — break it all down in episode four.

Waymo rolls into Seattle

This week's podcast opens with talk of Waymo, the fully autonomous ride-hailing service, making its way to Seattle. The service uses driverless cars equipped with exterior cameras to navigate. While no launch date has been announced, testing could begin in Seattle soon.

Wixey, MacMillan, Mayovsky and Gehrke shared concerns about bringing the service to Seattle, noting how the city’s challenging geography differs from Waymo’s current locations, like Phoenix. They pointed out that Seattle’s steep hills and "no right turn on red" intersections could create challenges for driverless cars. Gehrke added that Phoenix’s simple grid layout is far easier to navigate compared to Seattle’s complex roadways.

Another concern they raised was reports of passengers becoming trapped inside driverless vehicles when the doors failed to unlock.

"What do you do if [the Waymo] gets in an accident, and you're in there, and it just keeps on going? It's things like that." — Brian MacMillan, FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist

Lime scooters, user safety

Lime scooters have surged in popularity around Seattle, but their rise has sparked serious safety concerns discussed on the podcast. While Lime bike riders typically stick to bike lanes, there’s currently no helmet requirement — raising the question: how can rider safety be better protected?

"You can be the safest rider out there. It's everything else that's out to get you." — Adam Gehrke on helmet safety for Lime scooters.

Sound Transit's $30B budget deficit

Switching gears, the anchors discussed growing frustrations over Sound Transit's massive $30 billion budget deficit and concerns that some projects may never be completed.

They pointed to inflation and supply chain issues as major factors driving the shortfall. Gehrke also shared historical context, tracing the region's public transportation challenges back to the late 1800s.

"Looking back to those history points, around the 1920s, 1930s, we were up $15 million in debt at the time, then with the trolley car systems. Well, back then, it was a lot. We're looking at the $30 billion mark now." — Adam Gehrke on Sound Transit's budget deficit.

The group discussed voters' frustration with transit systems, noting how residents repeatedly approve changes and expansions, only to feel like progress stalls or resets. They wrapped up the podcast by highlighting how popular Sound Transit remains for getting to Seattle sporting events and airport travel.

