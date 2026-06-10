How the 2026 FIFA World Cup bracket maps out potential powerhouse matchups

The Brief The expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup bracket creates multiple pathways for historic matchups and player showdowns to occur earlier in the knockout rounds than in previous tournaments. A highly anticipated World Cup meeting between icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could happen as early as the Round of 32, though a quarterfinal matchup remains the most likely scenario. Other potential marquee fixtures include a 2022 final rematch between Argentina and France, a Brazil-Germany redemption match, and a heavyweight semifinal clash between Spain and France.



As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, soccer fans worldwide are already mapping out the knockout bracket in search of potential blockbuster showdowns.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - MAY 30: A general view of the FIFA World Cup trophy on display during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Margot Connell Recreation Center at Boston College on May 30, 2026, in Chestnut Hill, MA. The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Argentina vs. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have never faced off in a World Cup. With both soccer icons nearing the end of their careers on the pitch, many are wondering what it would take for the two to meet in this tournament.

How early it could happen: Round of 32.

This would require an unexpectedly poor performance from Argentina in the group stage. They would need to finish third in their group while Portugal would need to finish first. Even then, Portugal could face a third-place team from one of four other groups, depending on how the third-place teams are seeded.

This would require an unexpectedly poor performance from Argentina in the group stage. They would need to finish third in their group while Portugal would need to finish first. Even then, Portugal could face a third-place team from one of four other groups, depending on how the third-place teams are seeded.

When it's most likely to happen: Quarterfinals

If both teams win their groups, which is expected, they would then need to win their round of 32 and round of 16 matches to face off in the quarterfinal round. They could also face off in the round of 16, but the odds of that happening are low, as both would have to finish second in their groups.

Argentina vs. France

The 2022 World Cup final was an instant classic between these two teams, with Argentina beating France in penalty kicks after each scored three goals between regulation play and extra time.



How early it could happen: Quarterfinals



Because of the way FIFA has structured the bracket, these two teams cannot meet in the round of 32 or the round of 16, regardless of how they finish in the group stage. The earliest they could face each other is in the quarterfinals.



When it’s most likely to happen: Quarterfinals



The earliest they could face off is also the most likely, and there are three ways for it to happen. If each team wins its group, which is expected, they would meet in the quarterfinals if they both win their round of 32 and round of 16 matches. Another scenario includes a meeting in the quarterfinals if France wins its group, Argentina finishes second, and both teams win their first two knockout stage matches. Finally, if Argentina wins its group, France finishes second, and both teams win their first two knockout matches, they will face off in the quarterfinals.

Brazil vs. Germany

One of those unforgettable moments in World Cup history came in 2014 when Germany took down Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals. It was one of the most shocking outcomes in the history of international sports, and Brazil has been looking to get revenge on Germany ever since. Here’s when they could get a shot at it.



How early it could happen: Round of 32



This is unlikely to happen. The only way it could be possible is if Germany wins its group and Brazil finishes third. If—and only if—that happens, the two countries could face each other in the round of 32. Even then, it’s not guaranteed, because Germany could face four other third-place group finishers.



When it’s most likely to happen: Round of 16



While each of the three scenarios leading to a round of 16 matchup may not be the most likely to happen individually, the combination of all of them collectively makes it the most probable outcome. If both teams win their groups and round of 32 matchups, they will face each other. If both teams finish second in their groups and win their round of 32 matchups, they face each other. Lastly, if Brazil finishes second in its group and Germany finishes third, and each wins its round of 32 match, they will face off in the round of 16.

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USA vs. Netherlands

The Americans advanced to the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, only to be knocked out by the Netherlands in a dominant 3-1 win for the European squad. The U.S. National Team is looking to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, and the team that knocked them out of the tournament 20 years after that could be standing in their way again four years later.



How early it could happen: Round of 32



This is once again highly unlikely to happen, but still possible. The only way these two countries could face off in the first knockout round is if the U.S. wins its group and the Netherlands finishes third in their group. The Dutch side is heavily favored to win its group and will likely not slip to third.



When it’s most likely to happen: Quarterfinals



While there is one specific way for the countries to meet in the round of 16, it requires both of them to finish as runners-up in their respective groups. It’s much more likely that the Netherlands wins its group. If it does and the U.S. finishes second, the two teams would face off in the quarterfinals, provided they each take care of business in their first two knockout stage matches. They would also meet in the quarterfinals if the U.S. wins its group, the Netherlands finishes second and both advance.

Spain vs. France

If the two teams being billed as favorites to win this World Cup meet in this tournament, it could set up a true heavyweight matchup. These two teams could face each other in the final, but there are some scenarios where they meet earlier.



How early it could happen: Round of 16



The only way these teams would play each other in the round of 16 is if Spain or France finishes third in its group. If one of them slips that far down the table and the other wins its group, then both win their round of 32 matches, there is a chance they face off in the round of 16. However, it would take one of the most shocking group stage results in World Cup history to actually happen.



When it’s most likely to happen: Semifinals



While there are a couple of ways the teams could play each other in the quarterfinals, both require at least one of them to fail to win its group. Since both are heavily favored to win their groups, the semifinals are most likely to be the round for a matchup. If both teams win their groups and their first three knockout matches, they would face each other in a high-stakes semifinal match. There is also a possibility they face off if both finish second in their groups, but that is much less likely to occur.



Ultimately, the World Cup is defined by the core memories it leaves behind. They're the moments that transcend sport and become permanent fixtures of global pop culture. Whether it’s a poetic showdown between icons like Messi and Ronaldo, an intense rematch of the 2022 final, or a brutal narrative of redemption, these potential matchups represent the absolute peak of international football drama. If history is any indication, the 2026 tournament will write its own script, and whatever combinations hit the pitch will only add to the enduring magic that makes the World Cup one of the greatest spectacles on Earth.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup 26, the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule, the FIFA World Cup 2026 standings and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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