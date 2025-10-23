How to watch WSU Cougars football vs Toledo game live

The Brief The Washington State Cougars host Toledo for Family Weekend, aiming to end a two-game losing streak against Top 25 teams. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, airing on The CW and available on the Washington State Sports Network. Led by coach Jimmy Rogers and QB Zevi Eckhaus, the Cougars seek their first win against Toledo.



The Washington State Cougars are hosting Toledo for Family Weekend, looking to get back on track after a two-game skid against Top 25 opponents.

Washington State enters the matchup with a 3-4 record, coming off close losses against No. 8-ranked Ole Miss and No. 16-ranked Virginia. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 4-3 overall.

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) huddles with his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

What time is the WSU-Toledo game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Toledo is set for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-Toledo game?

The Cougars return home after a three-game road trip to play Toledo at Gesa Field.

What TV channel is the WSU-Toledo game on?

The WSU vs. Toledo game will air on The CW.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

While the Cougars had a pair of impressive performances on the road against Ole Miss and Virginia the last two weeks, they fell a few points shy and ultimately enter the Toledo matchup on a two-game losing streak.

The Cougars are led by first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers and quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who has thrown a passing touchdown in each game he's started. Additionally, defensive end Issac Terrell had four tackles-for-loss at Ole Miss, tied for the 2nd-most by any player nationally.

This game marks WSU's first meeting against Toledo and third against a MAC opponent. The following week, the Cougs will travel to Corvallis to take on Pac-12 rival Oregon State.

