Seattle Mariners take on Guardians, look to end road skid

The Seattle Mariners will aim to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 23: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners talks with Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the second inning against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

When do the Seattle Mariners play?

Friday's 4:10 p.m. PT game will mark the fourth time the teams have faced each other in the 2025 season.

Cleveland is 66-66 overall and 33-32 at home. The Guardians have gone 32-54 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle is 72-63 overall and 31-35 in road games. The Mariners rank third in the majors with 191 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Who is pitching for the Seattle Mariners tonight?

According to the Associated Press, it's probable that George Kirby will face off against Logan Allen.

Kirby is 8-6, has a 4.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP with 97 strikeouts. Allen is 7-10, has a 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, with 100 strikeouts.

Who are the Cleveland Guardians' top performers currently?

Jose Ramirez is leading the team with a .284 batting average, with 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs. Brayan Rocchio is 7 for 34 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Guardians are 3-7, with a .179 batting average, 4.34 ERA and are outscored by 22 runs.

Who are the Seattle Mariners' top performers currently?

Eugenio Suarez has 23 doubles and 42 home runs (4th in the MLB) for the Seattle Mariners. Cal Raleigh is leading the league with 50 home runs. In the last 10 games, he is 7 for 40 with a double and four home runs.

In the last 10 games, the Mariners are 4-6, with a .219 batting average, 5.90 ERA and are outscored by 10 runs.

Which Seattle Mariners are on the injured list?

Trent Thornton is on the 60-day injured list for a torn Achilles, Logan Evans is on the 15-day list for an injured elbow, Gregory Santos is on the 60-day IL for a knee injury and Ryan Bliss is on a 60-day IL for a torn bicep.

Which Cleveland Guardians are on the injured list?

Lane Thomas is on the 10-day IL for a foot injury, Will Brennan is on the 60-day IL for a forearm injury, Andrew Walters is on the 60-day IL for a lat injury, Ben Lively is on the 60-day IL for a forearm injury, John Means is on the 60-day IL for an elbow injury and Sam Hentges is on the 60-day IL for a shoulder injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.