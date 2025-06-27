Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh to participate in MLB Home Run Derby

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh will participate in the MLB Home Run Derby on July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Raleigh leads MLB with 32 home runs, the only player with more than 28 so far this season. Cal’s father, Todd Raleigh, is slated to be Raleigh’s pitcher in the event. Todd, who throws right-handed, was the head baseball coach at Western Carolina University (2000-07) and the University of Tennessee (2008-11).



Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in homers with 32, said Friday he will participate in next month's Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

It's the first derby appearance for the 28-year-old known as Big Dumper. This season, Raleigh became the first catcher and first switch-hitter to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break.

"I’m excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase," Raleigh said in a statement. "It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid."

No catcher has ever won the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985.

Raleigh becomes the eighth Seattle player to compete in the derby, joining Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez along with Jay Buhner, Alex Rodriguez, Bret Boone, Robinson Canó and current teammate Julio Rodríguez. Griffey won the event in 1994, 1998 and 1999, and in 1993, he became the only player to hit the B&O Warehouse at Camden Yards on the fly.

Entering Friday, Raleigh was batting .275 with 69 RBIs, 15 doubles and 47 walks in 79 games.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Garver leaves game after foul ball off mask, Twins top Seattle Mariners 10-1

Joe Ryan, Twins shut out Seattle Mariners 2-0

Julio Rodríguez sacrifice fly lifts Seattle Mariners to 6-5 win over Twins

Cal Raleigh hits 32nd home run, Seattle Mariners roll 11-2 over Twins

Cal Raleigh wins AL Player of the Week award for second time this month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.