Julio Rodríguez sacrifice fly lifts Seattle Mariners to 6-5 win over Twins

article

The Brief Julio Rodríguez's sacrifice fly off Jhoan Duran in the ninth inning served as the winning run in a 6-5 Mariners victory over the Twins. Cal Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Luis Castillo allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings for Seattle.



Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning after Jhoan Duran hit a pair of batters with pitches, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday night for their eighth win in 11 games.

Minnesota, which fell behind 5-0 before tying the score in the fourth, has lost five straight and 15 of 18.

Duran (4-3) hit Jorge Polanco with one out and pinch-runner Dylan Moore moved to third on Cole Young's single. Duran hit J.P. Crawford, loading the bases, and Rodríguez followed with a drive to deep right field that brought home Moore and moved Young to third. The Twins intentionally walked big league home run leader Cal Raleigh to reload the bases, and Duran struck out Randy Arozarena.

Andrés Muñoz (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth. Matt Brash a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since 2023.

Donovan Solano and Young had two hits apiece for the Mariners, who were hit by pitches three times.

Kody Clemens homered for the Twins and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out, two-run double.

Seattle built a 5-0 lead in a third inning that included Rodriguez's sacrifice fly, Raleigh's RBI single, and Solano's two-run single.

Key moment

Duran got ahead of Polanco 0-2, but he then hit Polanco on a foot with a knuckle curve.

Key stat

Paddack needed 36 pitches to get through a five-run third inning. He threw just 44 pitches total in his other four innings.

Up next

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (7-3, 3.06) will face Seattle RHP George Kirby (1-3, 6.16) on Wednesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cal Raleigh hits 32nd home run, Seattle Mariners roll 11-2 over Twins

Cal Raleigh wins AL Player of the Week award for second time this month

Commentary: Raleigh's at-bats are becoming must-see TV in potentially historic summer ahead

Seattle's Cal Raleigh hits milestone during Mariners win over Cubs

Cubs hold off Raleigh, Mariners for a 10-7 win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.